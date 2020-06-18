|
GOODCHILD
Michael
of Burwell. Passed peacefully away at his home in Exning on Friday 12th June 2020, aged 79 years. Beloved husband to Gwenda. A much loved Dad of Delwyn and Melvina and devoted grandad to Charlie and Oliver. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service is to be held at The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please but donations may be made payable to The Alzheimer's Society and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 18, 2020