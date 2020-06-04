|
PARSONS
Michael John
passed away peacefully at home on the 26th May 2020, aged 62 years. Beloved husband of Carol, much loved dad to Claire and Daryl and devoted grandad to Jacob and Ellis. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A private funeral service will take place. Donations to Bowel Cancer UK may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 4, 2020