Mike MARTIN

Mike MARTIN Notice
MARTIN

Mike

of Burwell. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 24th March 2020, aged 76 years. Much loved husband of Joy, loving and a proud father of James and Claire. Father-in-law to be to Sarah. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service is to be held. Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be made payable to The RSPB. All enquiries care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket Tel: 01638 662480.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Apr. 2, 2020
