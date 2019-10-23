Home

Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
15:00
The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds (St Edmunds Chapel)
SKINNER Millicent of Newmarket, passed away peacefully on Thursday 17th October 2019 aged 95 years. Beloved wife to the late Laurence and a much loved mum of Alan. A dear Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Mother-in-law. Funeral Service to be held at The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds (St Edmunds Chapel) on Wednesday 30th October at 3:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to The Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 23, 2019
