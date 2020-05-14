Home

To be announced at a later date
Private
West Suffolk Crematorium
of Sefton Way, Newmarket passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on Thursday 30th April 2020 aged 79 years. Husband of Dilber and a much-loved and loving father of Ray & Monaz, father in-law of Gareth Parry and grandfather of Evan & Raphael. Due to current restrictions, there will be a private service for family only, conducted by Armstrong Funeral Services, Bury St. Edmunds at West Suffolk Crematorium on Wednesday 20th May at 2.00pm. A memorial service for family and friends will be held later in the year. Family flowers only please but if you wish to pay respects, you can make a donation to West Suffolk Hospital instead at www.justgiving.com/mywishcharity
Published in Newmarket Journal on May 14, 2020
