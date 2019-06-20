|
|
Of Newmarket, passed suddenly away on Saturday 8th June 2019, aged 71 years. Beloved wife to the late Kenneth. Much loved mum of Thomas, Patricia, Christopher and Fiona. Beloved sister and a dear grandmother and mother-in-law. Funeral Service to be held The Newmarket Catholic Church on Wednesday 26th June at 2.30pm, followed by private interment. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 20, 2019