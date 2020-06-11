Home

SEABROOK Moreen

of Gazeley. Passed peacefully away on Saturday 6th June 2020,

aged 84 years. Beloved wife to the late David. Much loved Mum of Jan, Karen and Gail and a dear Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service is to be held at The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please but donations may be made payable to St Nicholas Hospice care and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket

Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 11, 2020
