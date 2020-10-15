|
|
GOOCH Nathan (Nay)
of Newmarket. Passed away peacefully at his home, after a long illness on Saturday 10th October 2020 aged 78 years. Beloved husband to the late Jenny. A much loved dad of Paula and Claire and an amazing Grandad to Samual. Dear brother of Di, Monica and Margaret and Brother in law to Tony, Don and Raymond. Due to current restrictions, a funeral service will take place at The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be made in favour of St Nicholas Hospice Care and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 15, 2020