FERGUSON
Nessie (Agnes)
of Burwell. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 11th March 2020 in her 92nd year.Beloved wife to the late Jack and a much loved mum, nana and great nana. Funeral Service to be held at The St Edmunds Chapel of the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds on Monday 30th March at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to either The Burwell Surgery or Addenbrookes Charitable Trust "ACT" and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Mar. 19, 2020