Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
14:00
The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds (St Edmunds Chapel)
WILLIS

Nicky (nee Graves)

of Newmarket Passed away peacefully at her home on Monday 7th October 2019 aged 73 years. Beloved wife to Joe and a much loved mum of Julie, Sharon and Kim. A dear grandma to Lucy, Dominic and Dillon. Funeral Service to be held at The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds (St Edmunds Chapel) on Wednesday 23rd October at 2:00pm. Nicky requested black not to be worn please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
