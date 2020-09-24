Home

Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
COOK Paddy (Patricia) of Burwell and formerly Newmarket. Passed peacefully away on Wednesday 16th September 2020, aged 85 years. Beloved wife to the late John and a much loved Mum, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will take place within the Burwell Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be made in favour of Diabetes UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 24, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
