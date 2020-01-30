|
|
CLAYDON Pamela
peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday 21st January 2020, aged 85 years. Wife of the late Fred, Much loved mum of Christine, sister to Sheila, aunt to Carol and Debbie, great aunt to Laura, mother-in-law to Chris. Funeral service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund Chapel on Thursday 6th February at 2.00pm. No flowers by request but donations if desired may be made for Cat-a-holics, c/o Weyman funeral service, 26, Abbey Walk, Cambridge CB1 2QJ At Pamela's request please wear bright colours no black.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 30, 2020