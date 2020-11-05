|
MILBURN Pat (née Avis) of Newmarket. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 29th October 2020, aged 79 years. A beloved wife to Norman and much loved mum of David and the late Richard. A dear Grandmother and Friend who will be sadly missed. In line with current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place at The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please but Donations if desired may be made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG
Published in Newmarket Journal on Nov. 5, 2020