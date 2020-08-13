Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia PARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia PARR

Notice Condolences

Patricia PARR Notice
PARR

Patricia Mary (Pat)

Of Exning passed peacefully away on Tuesday 4 th August 2020 aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Dennis, devoted and loving mother to Michael and Andrew, Grandmother to Sarah, Emily and Hannah and Great Grandmother to Ruby. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will be held. No flowers please but donations in Pat's memory may be made payable to My Wish Charity Butterfly Fund supporting Palliative Care at West Suffolk Hospital c/o Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors Tel: 01638 662480
Published in Newmarket Journal on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -