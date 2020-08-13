|
PARR
Patricia Mary (Pat)
Of Exning passed peacefully away on Tuesday 4 th August 2020 aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Dennis, devoted and loving mother to Michael and Andrew, Grandmother to Sarah, Emily and Hannah and Great Grandmother to Ruby. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will be held. No flowers please but donations in Pat's memory may be made payable to My Wish Charity Butterfly Fund supporting Palliative Care at West Suffolk Hospital c/o Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors Tel: 01638 662480
Published in Newmarket Journal on Aug. 13, 2020