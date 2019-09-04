Home

CE Fuller
23 Hall Street
Soham, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 5BN
01353 720439
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00
St Andrew's Church
Soham
Peggy GIBBON

Peggy GIBBON Notice
GIBBON

Peggy Of Soham, passed peacefully away on Tuesday 27th August 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Derek and a much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service to be held at St Andrew's Church, Soham on Thursday 12th September 2019 at 12.00noon followed by committal at West Suffolk Crematorium. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, for the Royal British Legion Soham Branch may be left at the service or sent to C. E. Fuller & Co, 23 Hall Street, Soham, Cambs, CB7 5BN. Tel: 01353 720439
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
