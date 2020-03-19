Home

Peggy TETLOW

Peggy TETLOW
TETLOW

Peggy of Newmarket. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 10th March 2020 aged 83 Years. A beloved wife to Chris. A much loved Mum of Sue, Kevin and Andrew and dear Nana. Funeral Service to be held at The St Edmunds Chapel of the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds on Thursday 26th March at 4:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to Racing Welfare and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Mar. 19, 2020
