Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00
St Mary's Church
Ashley
BRIDGE Peter

of Ashley. Passed peacefully away on Thursday 28th November 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved husband to the late Beryl. A dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. Funeral Service to be held at St Mary's Church, Ashley on Friday 20th December at 11.00am followed by Cremation. Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be made payable to either St Nicholas Hospice Care or St Mary's Church Ashley and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
