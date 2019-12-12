|
BRIDGE Peter
of Ashley. Passed peacefully away on Thursday 28th November 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved husband to the late Beryl. A dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. Funeral Service to be held at St Mary's Church, Ashley on Friday 20th December at 11.00am followed by Cremation. Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be made payable to either St Nicholas Hospice Care or St Mary's Church Ashley and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Dec. 12, 2019