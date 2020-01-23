|
COLEMAN Peter Stanley
of Burwell. Passed peacefully away on Thursday 16th January 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved husband to the late Glynis
and a much loved and fun loving dad of Jackie, Pauline, Julie and the late Colleen. A dear grandad and great grandad. Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Church Burwell on Monday 3rd February 2020 at 2:00pm. Family Flowers only please but donations if desired may be given to St Mary's Church Burwell, made payable to 'Burwell PCC' and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 23, 2020