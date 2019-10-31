Home

Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:30
West Suffolk Crematorium
Peter GRIGGS Notice
GRIGGS Peter

of Cowlinge, passed away peacefully on Monday 21st October 2019, aged 56 years. Much loved husband to Gail, a dear dad to Kerry and Shaun, a dearly loved grandad, and a beloved son to Mary.

Funeral service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, on Tuesday 5th November, at 12:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to be made payable to "British Heart Foundation" and sent to Southgate of Newmarket, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
