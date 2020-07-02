Home

Peter LONGDEN

Peter LONGDEN Notice
LONGDEN

Peter Charles

passed away peacefully at Pinford End Nursing Home on Friday 19th June 2020, aged 84 years. Loving Husband to Christine much loved Dad to Stephen and Catherine, Grandad to Madeline, Jacob and Alexander, Great-Grandad to Harry. Dr Longden was formerly the head of Brooms Barn sugar beet research station. Due to the current restrictions, a private cremation service will be held on Friday 17th July 2020. Donations, if desired, to Oxfam, may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT.
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 2, 2020
