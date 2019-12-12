Home

Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00
The Newmarket Catholic Church
passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home in Burwell, surrounded by his family on Sunday 8th December 2019 aged 85 years. A much loved husband, father and grandad. Funeral Service to be held at The Newmarket Catholic Church on Monday 16th December at 11:00am followed by private interment. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to The Cystic Fibrosis Trust and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Dec. 12, 2019
