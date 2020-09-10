|
PAYNE Peter (Jack) well known local cricketer and footballer, of Newmarket, passed away peacefully on Saturday 5th September 2020, aged 95 years. A very dear husband to Gill, brother to the late Brian, brother-in-law to Janette and Brian, a dear uncle of Jayne, Paula and the late Julie. A private funeral service will be held. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Jack is welcome to make a cheque payable to "The Brian Tumour Research"and send them to Southgate of Newmarket, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 10, 2020