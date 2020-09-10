Home

Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
PAYNE Peter (Jack) well known local cricketer and footballer, of Newmarket, passed away peacefully on Saturday 5th September 2020, aged 95 years. A very dear husband to Gill, brother to the late Brian, brother-in-law to Janette and Brian, a dear uncle of Jayne, Paula and the late Julie. A private funeral service will be held. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Jack is welcome to make a cheque payable to "The Brian Tumour Research"and send them to Southgate of Newmarket, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 10, 2020
