Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
14:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds (St Edmunds Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter REEVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter REEVE

Notice Condolences

Peter REEVE Notice
REEVE

Peter Alan Of Newmarket and formerly Soham. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 7th September 2019, aged 71 years. A beloved husband to Christine (Chrissy) and a much loved brother, uncle and brother-in-law. Funeral Service to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds (St Edmunds Chapel) on Tuesday 24th September at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.