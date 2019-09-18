|
REEVE
Peter Alan Of Newmarket and formerly Soham. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 7th September 2019, aged 71 years. A beloved husband to Christine (Chrissy) and a much loved brother, uncle and brother-in-law. Funeral Service to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds (St Edmunds Chapel) on Tuesday 24th September at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 18, 2019