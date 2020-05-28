Home

Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
WHYMARK Peter 'Porky' of Ashley. Passed suddenly away on Wednesday 20th May 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved husband to the late Jean. A much loved Dad, Grandad and Great-Grandad who will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service is to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please, but if desired donations may be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on May 28, 2020
