FELGATE
Phyllis
Passed peacefully away in the West Suffolk Hospital on 17th July 2019, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Fred and a much loved mum of Pauline and the late Keith. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at St Mary's Church, Lidgate on Friday 9th August at 11.00am, followed by burial. Please wear something bright. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, for Friends of Wickhambrook Surgery may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 31, 2019