MEAD
Prudence of Swaffham Prior, passed away peacefully on Saturday 8th February 2020, aged 89 years. Loving wife to the late Dick, a much loved mum to Martin and a dearly loved granny and great granny. Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Church, Swaffham Prior, on Friday 21st February at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to "Burwell Surgery" and sent to Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, Suffolk, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 20, 2020