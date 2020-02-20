Home

of Newmarket. Passed peacefully away on Friday 14th February 2020, aged 89 Years. Beloved husband to the late Joan and a much loved dad of Renee, Stephen, Karen and Sara. A dear Grandad and Little Grandad. Funeral service to be held at The St Edmunds chapel of the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds on Thursday 27th February at 10.00am. Family Flowers only please, but donations if desired may be left at the service or made payable to Dementia UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
