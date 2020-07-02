|
|
FUSSEY
Reg (Oddy) passed peacefully away at his home in Newmarket on Saturday 27th June 2020. Beloved husband to Janet and a much loved Dad of Carolyn and Nigel. Dear Grandad to Alex, Grace, Tim and Becky and father-in-law of Lynn. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service is to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made payable to The British Heart Foundation and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 2, 2020