of Moulton. Passed away suddenly on Monday 24th February 2020, Aged 90 Years. Beloved Husband to the late Audrey and a much loved Dad of Janet, David, Diana, Sue and Andrew. A dear Grandad and Great Grandad. Funeral service to be held with that of the late Audrey at the St Edmunds Chapel of the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday 17th March at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be left at the service or made payable to either The East Anglian Air Ambulance or The My Wish Charity West Suffolk Hospital and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG
Published in Newmarket Journal on Mar. 12, 2020
