DUNN Rhonda Ann
Of Newmarket, passed away peacefully on Wednesday 14th August 2019, aged 51 years. Devoted mum to Floyd, much loved daughter to Vicky and the late Rod, beautiful sister to Carmen, a much loved aunt to Callum and Leah, and a spiritual sister and niece to Yvette. Funeral Service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 30th August, at 2.00pm. Traditional funeral clothing not required. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, may be made payable to 'Cancer Research UK' and left at the service or sent to Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Aug. 21, 2019