Richard CLARK

Richard CLARK Notice
CLARK

Richard died peacefully on Tuesday 25th February at Soham Lodge Care Centre aged 80 years. Much loved husband of Dorothy and the late Christine, father of Martin and the late Alison. A loving grandfather. Funeral Service to take place at St Andrews Church Soham on Wednesday 11th March 2020 at 11am. Family Flowers only, donations if wished for Friends of Soham Lodge or St Andrew Church Restoration Fund may be left at the service or sent to C E Fuller & Co 23 Hall Street, Soham CB7 5BN Tel. 01353 720439
Published in Newmarket Journal on Mar. 5, 2020
