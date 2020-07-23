Home

More Obituaries for Richard SOUTHEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard SOUTHEY

Notice Condolences

Richard SOUTHEY Notice
SOUTHEY Richard John

of Newmarket, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Tuesday 14th July 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved husband to Rosemary of fifty years. A much loved Dad, Grandad, Brother and Father in Law. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service is to be held at The Newmarket Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations may be made payable to either Marie Curie or The East Anglian Children's Hospice sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 23, 2020
