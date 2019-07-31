Home

CE Fuller
23 Hall Street
Soham, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 5BN
01353 720439
WEBB

Richard

Former proprietor of Nessland Kennels/Birdbrook Gundogs, sadly left us on Monday 22nd July 2019 after a short illness, aged 81 years. Loving husband to Janet, he will be sadly missed by so many.Funeral Service to take place on Thursday 8th August 2019 at West Suffolk Crematorium in the St Edmunds Chapel at 12 noon. Family flowers only please, donations to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity to be sent c/o C E Fuller, 23 Hall Street, Soham, CB7 5BN
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 31, 2019
