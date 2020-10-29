|
PARKER
Rita (née Brown)
of Soham, passed peacefully away surrounded by her family, on 21st October 2020 aged 81 years. Much loved wife of Reg and wonderful mum to Andy, Tracey and Sharon. Devoted nan to Nathan, Jasmine, Cara and Jason. Special great-nan to Callum, Sophia, Chloe, Max, Rex, Leo, Barney, and Peony. Devoted mother-in-law to Shane, Gary, Debbie and Liz. Due to current restrictions there will be a private funeral at West Suffolk Crematorium. Donations for Soham District Nurses can be sent to C E Fuller & Co, 23 Hall Street, Soham CB7 5BN. Tel: 01353 720439
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 29, 2020