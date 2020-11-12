|
KENT Robert Spencer
passed away suddenly at his home on Friday 30th October 2020, aged 62 years. Much loved husband of Sue and father to Matthew. A dear son of Anne and Graham and Brother to Howard. In line with current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be made payable to Wood Green The Animals Charity and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Nov. 12, 2020