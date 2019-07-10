|
|
SMITH
Robert 'Bob'
Of Burwell, passed away on 30th June, aged 88 years. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service to take place in St Mary's Church, Burwell on 15th July 2019 at 2.30pm. All welcome to attend. Family flowers only please, but donations to Diabetes UK, British Heart Foundation may be left at the Service venue. For all enquiries please contact Co-op Funeralcare. Tel: 01638 664106
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 10, 2019