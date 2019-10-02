Home

Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
13:30
St Marys Church
Newmarket
FUSSEY Roger

Passed away peacefully at his home in Newmarket, surrounded by his family, on Sunday 29th September 2019 aged 71 years. Beloved husband of Linda for over 51 years and a much loved dad to Tina, Derek and Matthew. Dear grandad to his seven grandchildren and great-grandad to Charlie. Funeral Service to be held at St Marys Church, Newmarket on Monday 7th October at 1.30pm, followed by private interment. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to The Redwings Horse Sanctuary and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
