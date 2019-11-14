|
MARSHALL
Ron of Newmarket. Passed peacefully away on Monday 4th November 2019, aged 96 years. Beloved husband to the late Joyce and much loved dad of Richard. A dear grandad, great-grandad and father-in-law. Funeral Service to be held St Martins Church, Exning on Friday 22nd November at 11.00am, followed by private interment. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to Arthritis Research UK and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Nov. 14, 2019