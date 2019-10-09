|
BRANDHAM
Ronald
formerly of Exning Road Newmarket passed away peacefully on Friday 4th October 2019 aged 83 years. Beloved husband to the late Doreen. Much loved by Sue, Gary and family. Funeral Service to be held at The West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds (St Edmunds Chapel) on Tuesday 22nd October at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to The Redwings Horse Sanctuary and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Oct. 9, 2019