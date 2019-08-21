|
ADAMS
Rosemary
Of Newmarket, passed away on Wednesday 14th August 2019, aged 73 years. Much loved wife of the late Frank, dear mother to Thomas and the late John, and a beloved grandmother to Grace and Evie-Mae. Funeral Service (Requiem Mass) to be held at Newmarket Catholic Church on Thursday 29th August, at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations may be made payable to The British Heart Foundation and sent to Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Aug. 21, 2019