STARLING
Roy of Newmarket. Passed peacefully away after a short illness on Saturday 25th April 2020, aged 72 years. Beloved husband to Brenda and a much loved father of Leroy and Zelda. Dear grandad to Charlie and father-in-law of David. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service is to be held at the Newmarket Cemetery. Memorial Service details to be announced. All enquiries care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Apr. 30, 2020