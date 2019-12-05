|
|
CHAPMAN
Ruth
of Burwell
Passed peacefully away at her home on Monday 25th November 2019 aged 93 years. Beloved wife to the late Ron and a much loved mum. Funeral Service to be held at St Marys Church, Burwell on Wednesday 18th December at 1:00pm followed by interment. Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be made payable to Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Dec. 5, 2019