EMERY Ruth Ann

passed away on the 12th of November 2020, aged 67 years. A much loved mother to Brittany, Chelsey and Aynsley. A loving Grandmother to Daisy, Rain, and Harlow. An Incredible sister to

Gillian Sewell. An inspirational daughter to Lilian and Bill Pendleton. Ruth Emery was an educator, activist, and lover of life. Her teachings have changed the lives of so many children and adults all over the world. Her love and lessons will endure throughout this world and lives that she has met along her glorious journey have and will forever be changed. We thank you for your love, your kindness, and your Joy. Thank you for being who you are Ruth. Your love lives on. A private funeral service will take place, all enquiries can be made via Southgate of Newmarket Tel: 01638 662480
Published in Newmarket Journal on Nov. 26, 2020
