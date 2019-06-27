Home

Ruth WAUGH

Ruth WAUGH Notice
WAUGH

Ruth Margaret

(nee Dunnett)

Passed away peacefully on 13th June 2019 after a short illness, aged 81. Beloved wife to the late Dennis, dearly loved mum of Diana, Alan, Mandy and Paul, loving grandmother to Anthony, Jasmine and Tameka, great-grandmother to Leo, Alexander, Lyla and Levi. Funeral Service at St Agnes Church, Bury Road, Newmarket on Thursday 27th June at 11.30am followed by interment at Newmarket Cemetery, Cambridge Road. Black clothing optional. Family flowers only. Donations to Marie Curie and St Nicholas Hospice can be made on the day. For any further queries please contact Co-op Funeralcare, 154 High Street, Newmarket, Suffolk, CB8 9AQ. Tel: 01638 664106
Published in Newmarket Journal on June 27, 2019
