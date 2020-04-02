|
|
FODDY
Sam of Kennett. Passed away peacefully at her home after a long illness on Thursday 26th March 2020, aged 35 years. A beloved daughter to Tim and Alison and much loved sister of Tom. A dear 'Aunty Tank' to Leonardo and Tomasso. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service is to be held at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds. A celebration of Sam's life to take place at a later date, details to be announced. Family flowers only please. All enquiries care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket. T: 01638 662480
Published in Newmarket Journal on Apr. 2, 2020