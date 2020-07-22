|
TILL-BAIRD
Shannon Jasmine
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 11th July 2020, aged 26 years. Beloved wife of Sean Baird. Shannon will be deeply missed by Husband Sean, Mum Pam, Brother & Sisters, Nephews & Nieces and special Niece Codie. Due to Covid restrictions,a private family funeral will take place on Friday 24th July. Please contact the family if you would like a link to the live-stream. The family will be leaving Shannon's home at 2.15pm at Skeaping Close, Newmarket and would like to use this as an opportunity to invite anyone who wishes to pay their respects. Shannon would like you to wear whatever you feel comfortable in, just not a clown suit as she never liked clowns. No flowers please. Donations can be made to RSPCA West Suffolk and can be made via their website: www.rspca.org.uk/local/-/rspca/west-suffolk-branch
Published in Newmarket Journal on July 22, 2020