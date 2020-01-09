|
|
CLARKE
Sheila
Of Cheveley, formerly of Exning, passed away on Monday 30th December 2019, aged 86 years. Much loved partner to the late John Lister and sister to Tom. Funeral Service to be held at the St Edmund's Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, on Friday 17th January 2020, at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to 'The Gurkha Welfare Trust' and sent to Southgate of Newmarket, Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Jan. 9, 2020