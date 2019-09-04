|
GREENSTOCK
Sheila
Of Exning Court Newmarket, Formerly of Red Lodge and Mildenhall, passed away on Wednesday 21st August 2019 aged 82 years. A much loved Wife of the late Geoff and beloved Mum and Nan. Funeral service at West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel) on Thursday 19th September at 11:30am. Family flowers only please, donations to the Macmillan Unit West Suffolk Hospital (Cheques payable to My WiSH Charity) may be left at the service or sent c/o
G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace,
Mildenhall IP28 7AA Tel: 01638 713201.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 4, 2019