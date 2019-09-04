Home

POWERED BY

Services
G R Peachey & Son (Mildenhall)
16 North Terrace
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 7AA
01638 713201
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:30
West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila GREENSTOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila GREENSTOCK

Notice Condolences

Sheila GREENSTOCK Notice
GREENSTOCK

Sheila

Of Exning Court Newmarket, Formerly of Red Lodge and Mildenhall, passed away on Wednesday 21st August 2019 aged 82 years. A much loved Wife of the late Geoff and beloved Mum and Nan. Funeral service at West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel) on Thursday 19th September at 11:30am. Family flowers only please, donations to the Macmillan Unit West Suffolk Hospital (Cheques payable to My WiSH Charity) may be left at the service or sent c/o

G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace,

Mildenhall IP28 7AA Tel: 01638 713201.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.