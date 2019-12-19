|
|
SUTTLE Shirley Ann
Passed away peacefully at her home in Newmarket, on Thursday 12th December 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved wife to the late Maurice. A much loved mother of Paula and Guy and a dear nana to Callum and Grace. Funeral Service to be held at St Mary's Church, Newmarket on Monday 30th December at 12.00noon followed by private interment. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made payable to St Mary's Mothers Union and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Dec. 19, 2019