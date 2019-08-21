Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
15:00
St Mary's Church
Swaffham Bulbeck
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney LAWRENCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney LAWRENCE

Notice Condolences

Sidney LAWRENCE Notice
LAWRENCE Sidney 'Mark' Of Swaffham Bulbeck, passed away peacefully on Tuesday 13th August 2019, aged 89 years. Much loved husband to Joan, father to Paul and John and father-in-law to Joanna, a dear grandfather to Jonathan, Benjamin, Alice, Samuel, Charlotte, Louise and great grandfather to Olivia. Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Church, Swaffham Bulbeck on Thursday 29th August 2019, at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to Alzheimer's Society and sent to Southgate of Newmarket, 25 Duchess Dive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.