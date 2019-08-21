|
LAWRENCE Sidney 'Mark' Of Swaffham Bulbeck, passed away peacefully on Tuesday 13th August 2019, aged 89 years. Much loved husband to Joan, father to Paul and John and father-in-law to Joanna, a dear grandfather to Jonathan, Benjamin, Alice, Samuel, Charlotte, Louise and great grandfather to Olivia. Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Church, Swaffham Bulbeck on Thursday 29th August 2019, at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made payable to Alzheimer's Society and sent to Southgate of Newmarket, 25 Duchess Dive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Newmarket Journal on Aug. 21, 2019